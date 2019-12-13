Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was corrupt, according to Financial Times. This is not disputed outside of the small circle of shady people trying to prop up Trump. R. Grant Hunter's only source in his rebuttal from Dec. 11 is John Solomon, a disgraced opinion writer who departed The Hill under accusations of being a toady of Rudy Giuliani's. A Rudy toady, if you will.
Solomon consulted extensively with Giuliani and Lev Parnas, according to ProPublica, before publishing Op-Eds that pushed the Biden conspiracy, which Giuliani then cited in appearances on Fox News.
The Hill has announced a review of every Solomon-penned Ukraine column they'd published.
Many conservatives trust a network of self-reinforcing propagandists. Think of Dick Cheney citing a New York Times article by Judith Miller as evidence for his Iraq claims after leaking the false information to her. At the summit of this propaganda pyramid is Fox News, fed by a lower tier of faux-fact-factories like Brietbart, Daily Wire and RedState. These lower propaganda outlets are fed fabrications and conspiracy-mongering chaff by even less reputable sources.
Many on the right believe there are journalistic standards governing this. There aren’t. We have a crisis where nearly a third of citizens accept that facts are relative to ideology.
News outlets like the Post Register should refuse to mainstream the lies produced by that propaganda machine. If the right gets these falsehoods published in mainstream sources, the lies gain credibility. If the mainstream media won’t take a stand, how will America recover from this downward spiral?
Please don’t publish obvious lies.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls