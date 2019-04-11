On the afternoon of April 5, I was traveling south on I-15. A few miles north of Pocatello, there was an Idaho Highway Patrol car sitting on the left side of the road. On the back of his car was a sign that said “Wreck Ahead.”
Then another sign said, "Wreck 5 miles ahead: Left lane closed ahead.”
I pulled into the right lane.
Traffic slowed to 4 or 5 mph. For approximately 60 minutes more than 100 cars traveled an average of no more than 5 mph. After approximately an hour, we came to where the markers allowed us to go back to two lanes. At this location, I expected to see wrecked vehicles, Highway Patrol cars, firetrucks and ambulances, but to my amazement, there were none of them. Evidently, the wreck had been cleaned up. Then why did no one move the markers away so we could resume usual speeds long before?
I do not know whose responsibility it was to move the markers back. But someone was definitely irresponsible. Does anyone care about the people who drove at a snail’s pace for about an hour? Does anyone care that people have appointments they are trying to meet?
Does anyone care about the gas being burned by 100 cars running for 60 minutes?
Gregory Barrett
Idaho Falls