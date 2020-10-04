What’s on the ballot?
The handling of the virus and vaccines. Voters’ rights. Health care, including preexisting conditions and Medicaid expansion. LGBTQ rights. Reproductive rights, including birth control. Clean air. Education. Women’s rights. Clean water. Civil rights. Respect for military and veterans. Immigration. Climate. Supreme Court and lower courts. Social Security and Medicare, which depend on the F{span}ederal Insurance Contributions Act{/span}. Postal Service. The widening gap between haves and have-nots.
The folks who represent us and who make the decisions in all these areas are critical. Remember, if you have rights now, they can be taken away. Laws can be changed and court decisions can be reversed.
So vote and vote early.
Pam Lassahn
Idaho Falls