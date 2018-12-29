Special counsel Mueller may have cause to worry. His counsel has bullied people into perjury while, to my knowledge, has not produced a shred of evidence linking the president to Russian involvement in our elections. The Democrats, of course, want to keep this expensive investigation going as long as possible.
The good news is that Dr. Jerome Corsi is fighting back. Dr. Corsi has announced he will not roll over and accept a plea deal from Mueller's team forcing him to perjure himself. On Dec. 3 he and his lawyers filed a criminal and ethics complaint against Mueller and his staff, for "gross prosecutorial misconduct and criminal acts," with acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and other appropriate legal authorities. They also call for them to be disbarred. Mueller's investigation is not necessary and will hopefully be brought to a close.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton