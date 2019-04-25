I read the entire Mueller report. Obviously, Crapo, Simpson and Risch did not.
It lays out in jaw-dropping, concise, well-documented and supported facts how this president, during his campaign and time in office has lied, pushed the boundaries of legality and thought only of self-preservation while pretending to govern this country. Mueller did not state there was no evidence of conspiracy with the Russians or obstruction of justice. Mueller stated that if the investigation found that Trump did not try to obstruct justice, then the special counsel would have “so stated."
The statement, absolving Trump, does not appear anywhere in the Mueller Report. However, pages of incriminating evidence are there to be seen.
Most disturbing is that some legislators and citizens of this nation are willing to accept that Donald Trump was exonerated of all charges because he and his hand-picked attorney general say so. This statement is not based on fact. Trump is now attacking those persons who provided testimony under oath that brought to light his corrupt activities. We would not accept this behavior from our children or associates. Why is it acceptable from the man who holds the highest office in our country and represents us to the world? What lesson are we teaching future generations? When did we become too cowardly and complacent to stand up against the dishonesty and corruption we see each day from this administration?
Jean Halford
Idaho Falls