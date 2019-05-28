Special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report lays out in meticulous detail both a blatantly illegal effort by Russia to throw the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump and repeated efforts by President Trump to end, limit or impede Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference. Trump’s efforts included firing or attempting to fire those overseeing the investigation, directing subordinates to lie on his behalf, cajoling witnesses not to cooperate and doctoring statements.
The report is an indictment in all but name.
It establishes beyond doubt that a foreign rival engaged in a systematic effort to subvert our democracy.
You would think that any American president would support a full-scale investigation to understand the extent of such interference and to help ward off future threats to our national sovereignty and security. Instead, Mueller’s report shows that Trump’s concern is not for American democracy but for saving his own skin.
Trump has repeatedly dismissed the investigation as a witch hunt. But Mueller and his team indicted 25 Russians and secured the convictions or guilty pleas of several Trump campaign officials for lying in connection with the investigation, including campaign chairman Paul Manafort, top deputy Rick Gates, campaign advisers Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos, and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone faces multiple criminal charges arising out of his attempts to conceal his contacts with WikiLeaks. If this was a witch hunt, it found a lot of witches.
There are 14 ongoing criminal investigations identified, so stay tuned.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls