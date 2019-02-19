I would like to respond to Jim Mullen's article on the subject of marijuana.
Who do you think you are to write about marijuana with truth and logic? Don't you know that our prisons are big business?
Marijuana convictions help support law enforcement, the judicial system, corrections, parole and rehabilitation gatherings. If marijuana was legal, we may be able to house all of our prisoners in Idaho without building a new prison.
Maybe if the rulers of Utah would approve recreational marijuana, Idaho would follow.
I'm not a Democrat, but I'm thinking that a Native American governor would have been a good thing for Idaho.
Pray about it folks. There may be an answer out there somewhere.
Ray Parker
Idaho Falls