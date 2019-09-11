I would hope everyone would join me in a moment of silence out of respect to Shelton, Jerry and Carrie and many of our other very leftist contributors. Today they have suffered a great loss. Today one of their main sites for their talking points was forced to close its doors. ThinkProgress has been a leading feeder of left talking points and propaganda. After years of deficits and since unionizing in 2015, one of the left's brazenly socialist sites is now dead. May it rest in peace.
There are many more leftist sites that are hemorrhaging, including the New York Times. I guess liberals don’t contribute their own dollars to support these beloved institutions. Should they gain the presidency and both chambers of Congress, I am sure we will see the fairness doctrine resurrected, and soon all of us taxpayers will fund these organizations that are losers in the marketplace.
Lynn Kenneth Fuhriman
