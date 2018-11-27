It appears to Mark Fuller that many, including myself, are somehow misleading the public on the form and functioning of government we have.
I guess this goes a bit beyond semantics now. You can't reason with someone whose only frame of reference is the 18th century.
I must use the following example to prove my point. You see I feel that my liberty has been violated and my property robbed when I think of the president of the United States ordering active members of the US military to the US-Mexico border in a propaganda stunt to prop up sagging poll numbers before the recent election. Therefore I refuse to pay my portion of the cost of this wasteful operation.
I hope the Internal Revenue Service will understand and accept my own very specially amended 1040 form. Maybe I can get Bryan Smith and the Idaho Freedom Foundation to represent me at my criminal trial. And I will now quote a famous 20th century American President to prove my point about wasteful defense spending. I hope this quote is sufficiently old enough to satisfy Mr. Fuller. Certainly, the authorities will understand and I will be acquitted of federal felony charges.
Oh yes, the quote. His name was Dwight D. Eisenhower, was a Republican and protected my country from tyranny. "Every gun that is fired, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. The world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children."
Yeah, that ought to do it.
Arnie Erickson
Idaho Falls