I read with interest the articles concerning a hero’s park or memorials with listings of several names both local and national.
The term hero is often used to a point of almost cliché. Surely the term does not apply to any professional athlete from any era, or rarely should it apply to politicians. It should be used to define those who have truly made a positive difference.
A few suggestions, but not all-inclusive for such a park, would be not in any particular order: rancher, farmer, trucker, firefighter, law enforcement, medical worker, mother, clergy, railroader, store clerk, factory worker, military, construction worker, father, postal worker, teacher, daycare worker, logger, volunteer and my favorite, the child valiantly fighting a terminal illness.
We all have our own definition of a hero. These are mine.
Robert Clontz
Idaho Falls