This week we celebrate a great American accomplishment that we all should be proud of, landing on the moon. How proud we were to be American. I remember my time in the military when I marched in what was pass and review with the Stars and Stripes playing in the background. I never felt more American. I still get chills when I hear that song.
I also understand the need to debate policies and sometimes that it can get heated. But I find what President Trump did this week to be below the office of the president and disgusting. He has called black athletes SOBs, called African country's s---holes, and proudly declared he could grab women by their genitals. Then this week he tells four U.S. citizens and members of Congress, if you don't like America you can go back to the country you came from. What country is that? Sen. Lindsey Graham called the four representatives communist. Is this the new Joseph McCarthy era? The crowd at the North Carolina rally for Trump was shouting "send her back" while President Trump smiled. Now the Republicans are using the slogan "Love it or Leave it" from 1968. That was protesting the Vietnam War. It was disgusting then and disgusting now. Is this what American has become? We must speak out and not remain silent against this demagogue. Don't sell America's soul.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls