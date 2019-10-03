I have contacted our two senators and the president against voting for and implementing a new trade agreement between the three North American nations. I heard back from Sen. Risch who said he would carefully consider the agreement. Trump was unhappy with the present agreement (NATO) so had a new agreement (USMCA) negotiated. I doubt the president has read and considered the 1,800-page USMCA agreement which I consider more dangerous to our country's independence than NATO.
From my study, it covers more than just trade and would be administered and implemented by expensive committees with representation from all three countries. I also feel we should withdraw from NATO. I feel the ultimate goal is to establish a North American Union similar to the European Union. Trade agreements are one of the steps listed in "The Communist Manifesto" as a way to join nations. We are free to trade with other countries without jeopardizing our country's independence by joining trade agreements.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton