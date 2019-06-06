Driving south from Island Park on Saturday evening, I took advantage of lulls in the traffic to scan the evening sky. It is second nature, born of a bad habit. Once again, nature didn’t disappoint. The view is immense.
Mountain ranges are reduced to mere ripples, enabling one to put into better reality the two-dimensional features of topographic maps. In all directions and at all distances, the early evening sky was filled with great masses of towering cumulus clouds.
It is that time of year when the sun’s daytime heating of the earth’s lower atmosphere sets in motion updrafts, enhanced by the topographic uplift of far-flung ranges, condensing into huge masses of cloud. As the evening wore on, and the heating gradually ceased, the tops began fusing out into featureless, icy masses as the cloud structure gradually broke down with diminishing updrafts.
Here and there, the tops flattened out as they reached the tropopause, where the troposphere and the stratosphere meet. Much like a surface inversion on cold winter nights, the temperature actually begins to rise into the stratosphere. The cloud tops flatten out against this invisible boundary. It is always a dramatic scene.
Day is done. Gone the sun. The drama dissolves into the night and the earth is at rest, and the heavens are revealed in their unfathomable dimension.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby