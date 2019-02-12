A columnist recently equated Jews forced to wear armbands to Americans choosing to wear MAGA hats. I believe he is a passionate writer, but got carried away building his argument. His logical fallacy of false equivalence distracted from his overall argument, whether you agree with him or not.
Godwin's Law, paraphrased: First person to mention Hitler, Nazi's, etc. loses their entire argument. I hope he can admit he was wrong on that part and apologize in his next column.
Especially before Neil deGrasse Tyson has to school him again.
Kirk Hingsberger
Idaho Falls