A good chunk of the Democratic party is calling for income inequality to be worked out and fixed. I guess I always figured a person’s labor was worth what someone would pay for it and based on not only how hard they worked but how good of a job they did.
So the explanation that I need is: does fixing income inequality apply across the board? Sanders, Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, Warren and the other liberals are the “it’s not fair” group concerning inequality. Right now, some are calling for a raise in pay for Congress. How does this work for inequality?
Members of Congress have an annual salary of $174,000 a year. The average income in the US is $46,800. The median income (right at the 50 percent mark) is $39,786. Congress makes $140,000 a year more than the average citizen. Good grief, Bernie has three houses.
I know that I don’t make that salary nor do I have three houses. They want a raise, yet if they truly care about equality in income they should take a pay cut closer to the rest of us. It is either that or pay pizza delivery drivers $174,000 a year? Equalize those incomes.
By the way, you should be outraged by the raise request. In 2009, after they destroyed the economy and everyone lost their IRAs and employees had hours cut, Congress gave themselves a 5 percent raise in January of that year. Oh well.
W.T. Yazel
Saint Anthony