Like many citizens in Ammon, I was concerned when my water bill doubled in the summer months. I saw all the uproar and calls to sign petitions.
Before signing one of the petitions, I decided to research my water bill. I have a household of four people and live on .4 acres in Ammon. Over the last 12 months, I used about 300,000 gallons of water. Under the new rate schedule, I would have paid $300 over the year for usage and $360 flat monthly fees, or on average $55 a month. Under the old flat fee system, I would have paid $45.75.
On average my summer water usage was 60,000 gallons of water equaling 60 percent of my annual usage. Therefore, about 40 percent of my bill was payable in a three-month window, explaining the spike in my bill. In the winter months, my usage drops between 2,000 to 4,000 gallons a month so my bill would drop from $90 to about $33.
After a year of this new system, I can level pay my bill, and my new bill would increase from $45.75 a month to $55 a month.
Consumption-based water billing is the fairest way to bill. Now people who live on smaller lots or conserve water will no longer have to subsidize the bills of citizens who consume more.
Before getting caught up in the outrage, I encourage you to do your own research.
Chad Ostergar
Ammon