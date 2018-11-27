On the day after Thanksgiving, the federal government issued the congressionally mandated Fourth National Climate Assessment report. The report assesses the science of climate change and variability and its impacts across the United States, now and throughout this century. The report represents contributions from dozens of federal agencies and was reviewed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
Compared with Orson Johnson’s fantasy of being unafraid of climate change, fortified by many misleading and false statements, the report paints a more fearful picture of the effects of climate change, one that will surely increase future taxation that he is worried about.
In regards to the economy, the report concludes: “In the absence of significant global mitigation action and regional adaptation efforts, rising temperatures, sea level rise, and changes in extreme events are expected to increasingly disrupt and damage critical infrastructure and property, labor productivity, and the vitality of our communities.”
And further: “With continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century — more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many U.S. states.”
We can pay for mitigation efforts now or leave a much higher bill, both in financial terms and in quality of life, to be paid by our progeny. As the assessment concludes, "Global action to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions can substantially reduce these climate-related risks."
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls