Recent developments in Michigan raise red flags for Idaho. Earlier this year both Idaho and Michigan had armed protestors storming their respective legislatures' chambers protesting the lockdowns measures in effect to protect people against the COVID-19 virus. Recently the FBI arrested a number of these people in Michigan, as they had elaborate plans to first kidnap and then kill the governor. Fortunately for Michigan, their plans were observed on social media monitored by the FBI.
Had it not been for undercover FBI agents infiltrating these deranged men, the Michigan governor might now be dead. Is it time to give our governor serious protection?
These people seem determined to destroy the underpinnings of American democracy and need to be treated appropriately.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls