Just a note of support for a new Idaho Falls Police Department facility.

I was a member of the mayor's committee a few years ago, with the assignment of reviewing the IFPD. The most concerning issue we found was the lack of a decent facility, not that the mayor or city council didn't already know, but still apparently not willing to take appropriate action to do something about it.

Just a few blocks away is the vacant Deseret Industries facility — might be worth considering, a full city block of space.

I hope our relatively new police chief is able to wield more influence and get backing from the mayor and city council.

Robert Coombs

Idaho Falls

