Just a note of support for a new Idaho Falls Police Department facility.
I was a member of the mayor's committee a few years ago, with the assignment of reviewing the IFPD. The most concerning issue we found was the lack of a decent facility, not that the mayor or city council didn't already know, but still apparently not willing to take appropriate action to do something about it.
Just a few blocks away is the vacant Deseret Industries facility — might be worth considering, a full city block of space.
I hope our relatively new police chief is able to wield more influence and get backing from the mayor and city council.
Robert Coombs
Idaho Falls