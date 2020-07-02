An appropriately sized (greater than that of a CT scan but far lower than those used to “burn out” cancers), single, hard X-ray or gamma radiation dose apparently prevents the immune system “cytokine storm” overreaction happening in some patients with COVID-19.
In such a storm, the body attacks its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus. Such doses are too low (typ. 0.3 to 1.5 grey) to have a direct antiviral effect, but prevent the over-inflammation from killing many people dying of either viral or bacterial pneumonias. X-ray treatments were used during the 1918-1919 Spanish flu pandemic and have since been sporadically used to treat other inflammation-related maladies, like severe arthritis and transplanted organ rejection.
Researchers at Emory University have already reported the outcome of treating five patients treated at the end of April 2020 and followed for seven days thereafter. Median patient age was 90 (range 64-94) of whom four were nursing home residents with multiple comorbidities. Within 24 hours three (60%) were weaned from supplemental oxygen to ambient air, four (80%) exhibited radiographic improvement and a fourth was weaned from oxygen at hour 96 (80% overall recovery). Researchers at Ohio State University are planning larger trials on groups either already on ventilators or still just on oxygen. Other trials are either already underway or launching in the U.S., Italy, India, Iran and Spain.
An excellent description of the hows and whys of this protocol is freely available at ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7206445.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls