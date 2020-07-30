With the growing importance of having more COVID-19 testing done in eastern Idaho, I would like to see the local news media be a bit more informative on this topic. For example, on a regular basis, the Post Register and the local TV stations should indicate where the tests are now being administered in our local area. Provide information on what type of test (nasal, or saliva or some other method) that is being administered, cost of test and whether all of it is covered by most major insurances.
Also very important is the current wait time for seeing results from that particular testing facility for that day. Providing this information on a regular basis can be considered a unique opportunity for the various news media to really shine.
Jim Pletscher
Idaho Falls