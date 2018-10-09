At first, I thought it was just my eyes, but have read other letters also asking about the lighter colored ink which is very hard to read.
Secondly, the new T.V. guide format, at least the old listings had Dish, Direct T.V. and Cable ONE, now I have to go through the guide on T.V. which takes forever and by the time you find the channel you want the program is half over. Most of us know what is on during the day, I think the evening line up you had before was much better.
I was talking to other people and was told (well only old people read the paper anymore) so from one of those old people could you please do something about the ink for printing and the T.V. guide.
Thank You.
M. Robinson