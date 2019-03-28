For the past few years, I’ve been one of Congressman Mike Simpson’s most outspoken critics. Twenty years is long enough for anyone to remain in public office. As President Donald Trump would say, it’s time to “drain the swamp.”
However, after reading Simpson’s recently well-written commentary about the Green New Deal, my opinion of him has been elevated.
Simpson’s characterization of the Green New Deal as being “Crazy and Loony” is spot-on.
Of course, we want to protect our Earth’s precious environment. All responsible Idahoans and Americans have a desire to do so, and we are at least partially successful so far in combating pollution. As technology evolves, the environment will be substantially cleansed in future years.
Newly elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) are two examples of irresponsible politicians. They are part of the new generation of radical Democrats who are advocates for a total ban on consumption of fossil fuels in the U.S. just twelve years from now.
Seriously?
Ocasio-Cortez and O’Rourke are politically insane and naïve. AOC is part of a group of freshmen Democratic liberals in Congress who are determined to drastically lower our standard of living back to the pre-Civil War era.
As Simpson appropriately pointed out, one of our top priorities should be, and is, clean alternative energy.
Meanwhile, Idaho National Laboratory researchers are working hard to meet the challenge.
Bob Ziel
Rigby