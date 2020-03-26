To Rep. Simpson, Sens. Risch and Crapo: A vote to bail out the airline industry rewards deficit spending, a curse to fiscally conservative Idaho Republicans. Think carefully about how your vote will be viewed by your constituents.
American Airlines is the poster child for gaming tax and monetary policy to enrich their executives and shareholders. Their CEO Doug Parker built American Airlines based on bankruptcy protection and debt financing.
He spent $12 billion of American Airlines’ profits during flush years to buy American Airlines’ stock back from shareholders. He used debt financing to order 50 new airbus planes and 200 new Boeing 737 planes with an option for 100 more. He created over $34 billion in debt.
This compares to $4.6 billion for Southwest Airlines. In 2017 Parker reportedly said, “I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again.”
As long as the federal government continues to insure companies that are too big to fail, Parker is right. It’s time for someone other than the taxpayer to pay the piper.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls