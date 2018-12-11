The Post Register does not need the funny papers. All one has to do is read the commentary page every day. That is what I look forward to as I pick my newspaper off the front porch.
I think the article in Saturday's paper by Mr. Johnson was well thought out and written. He makes many good points. And the one from Ms. Pettingill was true to her form. I say this to Ms. Pettingill: if she wants to know why we have to tolerate that sound end of a northbound horse in Washington, all she needs to do is look in the mirror and blame her fellow Democrats for nominating Hillary.
I was raised a moderately conservative Republican in Pocatello and remained one while serving in the army and working in an eastern blue state for over 40 years. However, since retiring to my home state I'm finding myself heading toward the center of the political spectrum. At times I wonder why I returned to Idaho. Oh, I remember, cheap golf, electricity and beautiful wide open spaces.
Since moving back to Idaho, I told a friend who I had grown up with in Poky that if the Republicans took a pig and painted GOP on the side of it, it would probably win any election. And some have. I don't have problems with many things Mr. Trump is trying to accomplish, but rather how he goes about it and how he expresses himself. He does not act very presidential.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls