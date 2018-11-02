A "no" vote on the Fremont County advisory vote on Nov. 6 makes sense to me. Everyone wants safe travel — safe for humans and wildlife. Cost projections for overpasses, underpasses and concomitant fencing are extremely expensive compared to other suggested successful strategies, for example, increased and improved signage, animal detection systems and lower speed limits at selected times and locations. In addition, overpasses and fencing desecrate the scenery, restrict access and travel and burden the county with additional maintenance expenses. You don't need an atomic bomb to kill a spider.
Perry Thompson
Island Park