We don't need this Obama Medicaid expansion to cover young adults. Low-income individuals already have options to help them obtain affordable health care. If a medical emergency arises and one cannot pay for it, counties have indigent funds to help them.
Another question: Will a record of the accumulation of these Medicaid services be kept and the total deducted from the person's property, life insurance and etc. after they die as it does with our seniors on Medicaid? This happened to a friend of mine who was on Medicaid and left $150,000 life insurance, and Medicaid took it all.
If this passes, it will draw monies from education, roads and other priorities on Idaho's budget. The state will need more tax dollars to meet their obligations, so we will be requested for an increase in sales tax or other taxes. Don't turn Idaho into another California.
Historical Horse Racing is a detriment to Idaho. Education will only receive 1/2 of a cent for every dollar gambled and gambling related homelessness can jump up to 35 percent. Money lost to those machines will come out of our own economy. The school promotion thing is a hoax and just putting money in the hands of these promoters at the expense of families and businesses. Many families have suffered from this addiction. These imitation machines are against the Idaho Constitution Section 20 of Article III, but does allow parimutuel betting.
Vote "no" on Proposition 1 & 2.
Carolyn Smith
Mackay