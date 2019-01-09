Ecclesiastical and secular leadership are not found throughout the Upper Valley. New Year's Eve is the time to rock and roll and absolutely no celebration activities are found anywhere. There must be well over 100 secular and eccelestical buildings, all locked, closed, empty, and dark, in a state of death waiting for the arrival of Wednesday morning after the new year, when lively conversation, light and heat will again prevail within.
One would think that some type of leadership somewhere within the city or county would care to offer some New Years activities, options for its citizens, its members, a place to go and find some jubilation, some celebration of the New Year. There is not a non-alcoholic place of entertainment, a dance with refreshments and food, anywhere, sponsored by any of the above.
Husbands and wives sit at home in boredom staring at four walls eating celery sticks, carrots, and well, maybe a pizza. And that is called the celebration of a New Year, all because of the lack of community leadership, neither religious nor secular.
Leadership is having a Brain, the ability to think, to reason, and to rationalize. It is the use of common sense. Authority, wielding power and control, is found everywhere, but “leadership” is lethargic, non-existent, dead. On occasions when I have visited with those in authority, it passes through one ear and out the other.
Roger K. Barrett
Idaho Falls