The 2019 legislative session's handling of the Medicaid expansion initiative and revision of the initiative process has generated many letters and editorials recently, but so far, I haven't read any that gets beneath the emotional surface.
On April 18 (for the record), my house representative, Julianne Young (who is in favor of revision), held a town hall to recap session highlights and explain why she favors revision. I can't adequately summarize her 90-minute, open-comment presentation, but threatening election recalls and calling the legislative proceedings "shenanigans seeking to silence every citizen's voice" (Amy Delmastro, April 12) are an unfair misjudgment of intent and oversimplification of the complex issue.
I'm personally glad the House tried to make ballot initiatives harder to pass. While initiatives are a constitutional right, they also have a huge potential for abuse. They should not become a process that's more powerful than another constitutional process — government by legislative representation, one of the major checks and balances of our ingenious American republic that keeps it more stable than a democracy (direct citizen votes). Government by representation slows down the process on purpose — so emotions can diffuse, the frivolous gets filtered out, the homework can be done, and we know who to hold accountable.
Julianne explained aspects of these twin issues that I didn't know about and hadn't thought about and that haven't been mentioned here. She's doing the homework, and she can have an honest dialog about issues and principles, which is why I campaigned for her. No recall necessary.
Sherie J. Cole
Shelley