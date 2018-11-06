Sealander Park is a privately owned facility that, for generations, has hosted field trips, scout camps, weddings, funerals, Audubon Society events, search and rescue training, family reunions and many other activities. This Idaho Falls gem is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As its current owners, we recently applied for a permit to build a shelter to protect visitors from Idaho's unpredictable weather and to better accommodate those with disabilities. After several months of waiting, our building permit was eventually denied.
However, during this process, we were told that we could legally store radioactive and hazardous waste on our property, but we could not build an event barn.
Which would you prefer: a community gathering place (not funded by your tax dollars) or a radioactive and hazardous waste storage facility? Consider asking the Zoning and Building director or the Bonneville County Commissioners why they do not agree.
Rebecca Adams
Idaho Falls