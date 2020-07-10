Businesses stay open, and the virus is controlled — a win-win solution. It may be inconvenient, and you may feel it infringes on your personal freedom. But this is a war on a virus, and people are getting sick and dying.
Thirty years or so from now when your grandchild asks what kind of mask you wore in the great pandemic of 2020, at least you'll have some stories to tell, rather than admitting that your personal freedom was more important than the welfare of your community. And if you're not part of the solution (wearing a mask, etc.) are you going to queue up when a vaccine becomes available? So come on, Idaho, cowboy up and wear a mask.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls