As Big Pharma rushes to produce a viable cure against the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains no relief in sight for an equally pervasive scourge sweeping the country. Despite decades of overwhelming evidence for a sensible solution, certain segments of the population remain chronically afflicted. The virus, now identified as “rabid trumpitis 2020,” is diagnosed by symptoms highlighted by total hearing loss, failure to comprehend information, the collapse of functional brain activity, embarrassing gullibility, adolescent adoration and a complete disregard of common sense.
Recent figures establish that 60% of white males and upwards of 40% of white women are permanently and irreversibly afflicted with no clear cure in the foreseeable future. Despite ongoing efforts of medical professionals, scientists, educators and political leaders, it appears little hope remains that a cure for the ignorance, denial and failure to accept contraction of the disease is at hand.
George Deeb
Pocatello