Last Thursday's two Post Register headline stories were about "recovery" thus alluding to somewhat the same circumstances. They were not even close.
Keeton Doggert story of recovery alongside Little's no money for recovery is in no way similar.
Doggert's story is of courage, determination and endurance by someone who was seriously injured by an absolute coward, who should pay all Doggert's medical costs and serve at least 15 years and one day in prison.
Little's story is about drug addicts, who self inflict, thus no way fit Doggert's recovery story of courage, but instead their needs due to their individual weaknesses.
Two completely different recovery headline stories. Additionally, I agree with Gov. Little, taxpayers should not have to pay for someone's self-inflicted drug's problem.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls