I've read with interest the ongoing debate about Rep.resentative Zollinger's possible conflict of interest with the Medicaid bill since he does legal work involving medical debt collection. The second time I read Bryan Smith's recent rebuttal, I couldn't help thinking: "Methinks thou protest too much."
For me, Smith does not make his case. He says that because Zollinger is paid a salary and not a commission for his work collecting unpaid medical bills, there is no conflict of interest. Phooey.
For me, even if Zollinger worked in another department of the law firm, the fact that he is paid by a firm that collects unpaid medical bills calls into question the possibility of a conflict of interest if Zollinger takes part in any debate or votes on any legislation that might impact on the firm he works for. It would seem to me that any business would want to err on the side of caution in such matters and to make overly sure that no such conflict could be leveled against them.
It appears to me that Smith does not see it that way which only leads me to wonder why.
I also take exception to Smith's last example: voting on the grocery tax as a conflict of interest. Since the tax applies to the population as a whole and not to a select subgroup, I don't see any conflict. A better example Smith might have used is the perks that lawmakers vote for themselves.
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls