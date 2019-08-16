They laze about mired in misery, lacking soberness and mirth.
They worship at the altar of comparison and class division.
Down, down, down they drag others into their abysses of misery, blame and shame.
Nary has a solution from them come but wait, yes, a final solution suddenly develops. Tax them more, tax them more they chant.
Equal all must be!
Equal they shriek, vacuous and empty are their minds to history and logic.
Control, always control through law and censorship, bending and recreating language lest we aggrieve.
One need only to look back through the lessons of history to see what they seek is a Gulag Archipelago.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley