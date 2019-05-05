It is nice to be back in Idaho and find that nothing has changed in the six months I have been gone. The Republican Party once again says that we are too dumb to know what we vote for. Once again, we will prove them right by voting for them again.
The local party took away this veteran's, and every other voters', right to vote for the candidate of their choice because they think the local leaders are better equipped to decide who can run for office. I am sure there was no better use for the hundred thousands of dollars that cost Idaho taxpayers.
Steve Crumley
Idaho Falls