The temperatures in our fair city range from 60s in May, move into the 70s in June and then high 80s the rest of the summer with enough 90s to keep us honest. Amazing. We have had a very mild fall this year, giving ample time to get the chores done and walk the dogs. Then recently happened. It rained, the temperatures dropped and the white stuff came down. Is it over already?
No, a new Idaho opportunity. I reached into my closet, grabbed the trusty Carhartt winter jacket, knit cap and insulated work gloves. Put on boots, a coat for the short-haired dogs and headed out. Cold. Brisk. Absolutely beautiful.
I don’t like wearing masks, but I wear one for you. I don’t like partisan gridlock, but I voted. I don’t like leaves everywhere, but I raked and added to the compost pile. A few things in life I can control; most I cannot. During contentious times my prayer for you all is to not miss Idaho. We don’t have the largest assortment of museums and arts that big cities enjoy, but we have something none of us deserve or did anything to create. The Snake and Salmon. The Sawtooth and Tetons. The raptors and elk. Even farmer’s fields with their promise of life. Now, that question, “What did I do to deserve this?” takes on new meaning. Have a great day and don’t miss what’s outside your door.
Patrick Jones
Idaho Falls