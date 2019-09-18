Thanks to the Post Register for publishing Nathan Brown’s well-researched articles on the INL’s involvement with NuScale small modular nuclear reactors and in ensuring the security of electrical distribution of wind energy. The world is increasingly adopting solar and wind energy and other zero-carbon sources in the fight to mitigate human-caused climate change. Along with these transient sources of electricity, there is the need for baseload power for when the sun does not shine and wind does not blow.
Recent MIT research by Sepulveda, et al., shows that, unless steady, continuous carbon-free sources of electricity are included in the power supply mix, costs of decarbonizing the electrical system can be prohibitive and end up stalling attempts to mitigate the most severe effects of global climate change.
For all its perceived risks, nuclear remains a crucial source of low-carbon emission baseload electric power. A case study is Germany, which is both phasing out nuclear power and has the stated goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, with an emissions reduction of 40 percent by 2020. Germany now admits that it will achieve almost no reduction by 2020. Formerly, Germany relied on 17 nuclear reactors for about 25 percent of its electricity. Now it gets about 12 percent from seven, having shut down 10 fully operational reactors. Because wind, solar and other renewables can not yet offset the lost nuclear power, Germany has replaced the lost power with coal-burning plants.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls