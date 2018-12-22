While the USA’s “nuclear power resurgence” has collapsed, China is steadily firing up state-of-the-art reactors and has committed $3.3 billion to develop a genuinely sustainable (“renewable”) nuclear fuel cycle.
China is not leading that campaign because it has more experience with nuclear power or can operate reactors more efficiently and safely than we can - it’s leading because its political leaders have both the will and foresight required to pursue activities that will serve their county’s best interests over the long haul. Unlike ours, they accept the fact that it’s their responsibility to provide a safe, comfortable and clean world for their descendants and also choose to believe in science and that both intra and international cooperation benefits everyone.
Consequently, they have been demonstrating that it is possible to incentivize their nation’s entrepreneurs to do whatever's necessary to address its (and the world’s) problems without ceding control/choice of the goals. The chief difference between China and America is that big Chinese companies are either state-owned or dependent on capital from government-run financial institutions.
This means they exist to advance China’s national interests, including more and better jobs for its people.
In the USA, corporations exist to advance the interests of their shareholders, who aren’t prepared to sacrifice profits for more and better opportunities for their fellow citizens which, in turn, generates populism. China has succeeded by lending state support to targeted industries and technologies, particularly those required to address issues like the ones threatening both our environment and children’s futures.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls