I want to thank Diane and John Jensen for clearly identifying the most and least qualified candidates running for local offices in the Republican Primary. Who are the most qualified? “Diane: The winners are Marco Erickson, Dave Radford, Kevin Cook, Doug Ricks, Britteny Raybould and Jon Weber.” By implication, their BCRCC-blessed opponents are the least qualified.
Why are Diane’s winners the most qualified Republicans? Because the winners refused to pledge allegiance to the leaders of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, the Idaho Republican Party Platform, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and fill out the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance’s legislative survey. If you pledge allegiance to the United States of America but won’t pledge allegiance to the BCRCC leaders and the Idaho Republican Platform, you aren’t a true Conservative Republican according to BCRCC leaders and some of their PCOs.
Kevin Cook and Adam Frugoli are seeking the District 30 Senate seat vacated by Senator Dean Mortimer, a man who has been a long-time supporter of conservative Republican values and education in Idaho. Today I get an Adam Frugoli promotion piece in the mail picturing him holding a firearm; just what we need in Boise fighting for quality education for our youth.
My guess is there are more conservative Republican firearm owners in District 30 who are just as passionate about education as they are about our 2nd Amendment rights; but who refuse to genuflect to BCRCC leadership.
John Snyder
Idaho Falls