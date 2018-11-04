A recent letter to the editor questioned how anyone could vote for a party whose leader lies on a daily basis as Trump does. President Trump's predecessor, who served eight years as liar in chief while accomplishing nothing to move the country forward, gave us these beauties:

If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.

If you like your health plan you can keep your health plan.

The average family will save $2,500 dollars per year on their health insurance.

And the whopper of them all: When the stimulus is passed there are shovel ready jobs waiting.

Given the choice between a brash-talking president who has had great accomplishments in just two years or a smooth-talking liar who accomplished nothing in eight years other than making America weaker and accumulating more debt than all previous presidents combined, it’s an easy choice.

John Hanek

Idaho Falls

