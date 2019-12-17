We readers already know that the Post Register maintains a marked slant to the left. As I read Dec. 11's headline, it occurred to me that it might be a good exercise to quantify the magnitude of the slant. The headline read, “Democrats unveil impeachment charge," which is factual and unbiased, but it had been expanded to read, "Trump left ‘no choice’," which suggests all sorts of negative (left-leaning) connotations.
So with my most objective hat firmly in place, I read the article and marked each segment of the story as (1) supporting the left’s argument, (2) supporting the right’s argument and (3) neutral or simply factual. You can almost guess how the numbers came out: About 60 percent supported the left, 8 percent supported the right and 32 percent was neutrally factual.
If you’re reading the Post Register in an effort to learn the truth, it might be well to keep these numbers in mind.
Ray Johnson
Ammon