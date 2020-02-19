With the subject of climate change a frequent part of discussion these days, I thought the following might be of some interest.
When I send in my observations to the National Weather Service each evening, I typically browse the website North American Surface Analysis, which displays a map of the continent with weather data from the tropics to the high arctic. Red numerals refer to ambient (actual) air temperatures at each station at the time of observation. The Canadian research station, Alert, situated on the far northeastern tip of Ellesmere Island, next to Greenland, has been reporting temperatures of between minus 30 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the past month. It lies next to the arctic ocean, which is a relatively thin layer of sea ice (not an ice cap), continually influenced by winds and currents, changing with the seasons. Prevailing currents typically carry much of this ice across the polar basin from the Eurasian continent (Russia) toward Canada, some of which is carried on out of the arctic, down along the east coast of Greenland into the North Atlantic.
The most intense cold has been confined, largely, to the high latitudes most of the winter with few polar outbreaks reaching into the lower 48, quite possibly, due to high-velocity circumpolar winds that confine arctic air to high latitudes in alternating cycles of intensity: the so-called "Arctic Oscillation." Arctic sea ice typically reaches its minimum extent in late September and early October.
In contrast, the Antarctic has an extensive, elevated, land-based ice cap, in places nearly two miles thick, which is, for this reason, much colder than the arctic. The Russian Research station, Vostok, situated 11,300 feet above sea level, is the coldest place on earth, having recorded a minimum of minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1985, and not uncommonly reaching minus 100 degrees the American Amundson-Scott South Pole station, elevation 7,500-foot averages minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, annually. It is, also extremely dry; in essence, an arctic desert, windy, with little actual snowfall except along coastlines.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby