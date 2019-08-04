Of late we have heard about obstruction of justice ad nauseam. This name is shorthand for “obstructing the pursuit of justice” which has been deemed to be a crime and has associated penalties imposed on someone convicted of it.
The situation of a coerced false confession clearly is an obstruction of justice. Investigation and interview are legitimate investigative tools. Coercion of a suspect to confess or of a witness to give false testimony should be considered to be a crime and those in law enforcement who engage in such tactics should be prosecuted.
If someone lies to the police, it is considered to be a crime by the simple name of “lying to law enforcement” or obstruction of justice with associated penalties. But if the police lie to a suspected perpetrator, it is considered a legitimate tactic to obtain a confession. The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is a basic tenet of our legal system. Lying to someone about having information that implicates them in a crime should be considered to be an obstruction of justice. There is an important difference between pursuing a conviction and pursuing justice. Lying to a suspect can put a person on the road to a false confession.
There should be a law explicitly defining lying to a suspect as an obstruction of justice and thus a crime with attendant penalties. There should also be a law that every suspect interview is videotaped.
D.G. Hall
Idaho Falls