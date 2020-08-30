Oh my goodness gracious. I had such a laugh this morning over boiled eggs and toast to see the Post Register’s photo of Ammon Bundy being rolled away in an office chair to the slammer after his juvenile antics in the statehouse.
Poor guy. Somehow, being zip-tied and rolled out to the waiting paddy wagon is not nearly as dramatic as riding a horse into the sunset while toting a rifle and an American flag. Could someone let him know that we live in the 21st century and not the 19th, and he just looks silly nowadays?
On one hand, keep posting photos of Ammon Bundy looking foolish. A good laugh at 7 a.m. must surely aid digestion. On the other hand, he’s an embarrassment to Idaho and any number of hard-working ranchers.
Carla Kelly
Idaho Falls