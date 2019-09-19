It makes me very sad to have to put my plastic bottles and newspapers back in the garbage can. I kept two large black plastic garbage bags in the garage and put plastic bottles in one and newspaper, magazines, etc. in the other. About every six weeks I would take them to the recycle bin behind Smiths. Now, all that plastic and paper are going to the landfill. I know that plastics can be made into all kinds of things, such as road repaving. Is there no way they can be sent anywhere?
Another subject. Can we please get back the New York Times bestseller book list in the Sunday paper? We always cut it out and went online to put our favorites on hold at the library.
Sharlene Ross
Idaho Falls