After giving my eyes a chance to adjust to the dark sky, I finally found it. It was more apparent when not looking at it directly. The comet NEOWISE. Far out in space, its tail of dust and gas is propelled by the solar wind, extending out away from our local star. In the time you stand or sit looking at it, there is no apparent motion in its endless journey through space, except with nightly observation.
Astronomers tell us that it will not appear again for 6,800 years. I wondered, what will existence be like at that time? That it will return, eventually, indicates that it will remain within our star’s gravitational influence. In other words, within the realm of our solar system. I am not a professional astronomer in any sense, but the very attempt to comprehend such scale and motion fills me with awe.
I was viewing the comet from an open field at 10:30 p.m. July 18 where extraneous ambient light was at a minimum. Astronomical twilight had left the northwestern sky. It now stood out, like a long fuzzy blur, about 10 degrees (about the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length 0 above the northwestern horizon). I thought of motion. About 5 kilometers (3 miles in diameter), it is traveling an estimated 144,000 mph (40 miles per second). Which, in more familiar terms, is the rough distance from Rigby to Ashton.
Except for meteors passing through our planet’s atmosphere, everything out there appears motionless. But everything is moving at tremendous speed, imperceptible from our perspective of space, scale and dimension. Meanwhile, the Big Dipper (part of the Great Bear, Ursus Major, and the Little Dipper, Ursus Minor) and the big “W” of Cassiopeia are doing their eternal dance around Polaris with the huge rotation of our planet on its endless journey around our Milky Way galaxy. Although motion is not apparent from our perspective, everything out there is in motion on that grand stage, reflecting a higher order in the universe.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby