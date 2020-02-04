Hmmm, let’s see if I understand correctly: I hold a Master of Arts degree in National Security Affairs; I served as a senior foreign intelligence officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency; I spent 20 years in the U.S. Department of State as a diplomat, consular officer and counter-terrorism analyst; I have lived in eight countries and visited dozens more; I am certified to teach high school history and social studies, and I speak conversational Spanish.
However, I am also cisgender; I believe in and follow biblical teachings on marriage, sexual morality and the sanctity of life; I own guns, and I believe in an originalist interpretation of the United States Constitution. I also sincerely believe that, during his time as president, Donald Trump has made our nation more free, prosperous and safe. Because of these latter characteristics, I'm apparently part of what CNN's Don Lemon and his recent guests laughingly describe as "the credulous Boomer rube demo" they see as forming President Trump’s base of support.
I tell you what Don; leave behind your bigoted, oh-so-woke preconceptions for a while and come visit one of the flyover states. You might find that you and your elitist friends don’t hold the monopoly you think you do on being educated, well informed and politically sophisticated.
Samuel A. Madsen
Ammon