What courage does it take for you, Bryan Zollinger, Chad Christensen, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and others to criticize the Governor over his handling of COVID-19? Where is your detailed plan? Could it be you wouldn’t have done anything but say it’s a hoax? To think that you and others to this day still believe this pandemic may not be occurring is unbelievable. There are over 228,000 people dead from this. Is that just fake news? Maybe you all need to take the same test as President Trump, you know “person, woman, man, camera, TV.”
Courage would be volunteering at the local hospitals to help the overworked staff. Oh, and don’t wear personal protective equipment since it’s a hoax. Courage would be attending all the funerals for those that died from COVID-19 and thanking the deceased loved ones for their courage.
You all are more concerned with power and getting exposure than you are to the well-being of the citizens of Idaho. Making money is more important than saving lives. This is a terrible time, and everyone needs to do their part so we all can come out from hiding instead of a few elite.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls