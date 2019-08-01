Keep a sharp eye on the City Department of Public Works. That department and its leadership are not accountable to the voters.
But you are.
The tendency to uproot trees and disrupt established neighborhoods in order to “improve” traffic flow – meaning increase flow - looks different through a bureaucratic lens. Through the lens of citizen voters who love this great city, our established, tree-lined neighborhoods are precious assets to be protected.
Public Works has an imperfect record where public impact is concerned. An expensive misjudgment about applying chip seal (see “City dumps $60,000 on failed South Boulevard repaving project” Post Register March 19, 2019) wasted only money.
But other decisions do irreparable damage to established neighborhoods. The proposed changes on Boulevard would set a bad precedent. Idaho Falls is better than that.
The prevention of unintended (or ignored, but bad) consequences calls for supervision. That role belongs to our elected city officials.
Time to step up.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls